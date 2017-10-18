Guardrail Swing Gate

Herwin Inc. has introduced the Guardsmith Safety Pedestrian Swing Gate, which incorporates two spring-loaded hinges that automatically close to prevent accidental entry into protected areas.

The Guardsmith pedestrian swing gate is an accessory to the Guardsmith and Notchguard series of industrial guardrails but it can also be installed in most other industrial guardrail systems.

The swing gate is powder-coated safety yellow and incorporates rubber stops to assure quiet operation.

The swing gate can be mounted with a left or right swing and the length is adjustable from 33″ to 48″. Each swing gate includes all adjustment and mounting hardware.

Optional safety and message signs can be mounted on the swing gate with sheet metal screws.

The swing gate is not rated for impact resistance like the Guardsmith and Notchguard industrial guardrail and should not be relied on for crash protection.

Herwin Inc.