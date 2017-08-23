Hazard Protection when Transferring Materials

Kee Safety Inc. has introduced the Kee Pallet Gate to provide protection at openings on mezzanines and other areas where pallet access is required to transfer materials or move goods between different working levels.

It can be integrated into new or existing safety railing systems to create a safe and ergonomic elevated workspace, and balanced pivot action allows for single-operator use.

The Kee Pallet Gate system meets or exceeds all relevant testing standards, providing an OSHA-compliant solution.

It is comprised of either Kee Klamp galvanized steel or Kee Lite anodized aluminum fittings and pipe railings, allowing for easy assembly and installation on-site without welding, drilling or threading. Kee Pallet Gate is available in four configurations to accommodate one-to-four pallets. Powder coating and toe boards are optional.

Kee Safety Inc.