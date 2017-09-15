Heavy-Duty Forklifts

Toyota Forklifts has introduced new additions to its Heavy-Duty lineup. With this expansion, Toyota is rolling out a complete line of large internal-combustion cushion trucks ranging from 18,000-100,000 pound capacities. The expansion also includes electric cushion trucks ranging from 15,000-40,000 pound capacities.

The internal-combustion models come standard with a three-speed power-shift transmission with modular electronic controls. The electric THD models feature 72 or 80 volt AC drive systems.

All cushion models, both internal-combustion and electric, come standard with the following features:

Load sensing hydraulic systems equipped for heavy loads.

Planetary drive axles to extend service life and improve performance.

Two-stage mast and carriage with integral side-shift rollers for improved forward visibility.

Easy-access diagnostics and service points for routine maintenance.

Onboard electronic diagnostics with fault code history.

Hydraulic multi-gauge for pressure checks.

The smaller capacity models are built for paper, steel, automotive, beverage and manufacturing applications. The larger capacity models serve industries like steel, forging, machinery, oil & gas, and concrete.

Toyota Industrial Equipment