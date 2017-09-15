Menu
Toyota THD 15-40K Electric Cushion
New Products

Heavy-Duty Forklifts

Toyota is rolling out a complete line of large internal-combustion cushion lift trucks ranging from 18,000-100,000 pound capacities.

Toyota Forklifts has introduced new additions to its Heavy-Duty lineup. With this expansion, Toyota is rolling out a complete line of large internal-combustion cushion trucks ranging from 18,000-100,000 pound capacities. The expansion also includes electric cushion trucks ranging from 15,000-40,000 pound capacities.

The internal-combustion models come standard with a three-speed power-shift transmission with modular electronic controls. The electric THD models feature 72 or 80 volt AC drive systems.

All cushion models, both internal-combustion and electric, come standard with the following features:

  • Load sensing hydraulic systems equipped for heavy loads.
  • Planetary drive axles to extend service life and improve performance.
  • Two-stage mast and carriage with integral side-shift rollers for improved forward visibility.
  • Easy-access diagnostics and service points for routine maintenance.
  • Onboard electronic diagnostics with fault code history.
  • Hydraulic multi-gauge for pressure checks.

The smaller capacity models are built for paper, steel, automotive, beverage and manufacturing applications. The larger capacity models serve industries like steel, forging, machinery, oil & gas, and concrete.

Toyota Industrial Equipment

TAGS: Powered Vehicles and Forklifts
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
FleetUpOrange
Ruggedized Tablet for Hours of Service Display
Sep 14, 2017
ToolsGroup-SO99 Version 8
AI Supply Chain Planning Software
Sep 13, 2017
CHRobinson-Navisphere Vision
Real-Time Global Visibility Platform
Sep 12, 2017
Mettler Toledo IND570dyn
Conveyor Scale/Controller
Sep 12, 2017