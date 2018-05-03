Heavy-Duty Loading Platform

The Cometto HT EMT loading platform is designed for the heavy-duty in-plant logistics sector.

The electric, modular and multidirectional Cometto HT EMT is suitable for use both inside and outside thank to its wide cushion tires and hydraulic suspensions. The two-axle model can carry up to 18 metric tons, while the larger, 3-axle model can carry as much as 28 metric tons.

The Cometto HT EMT loading platform can either be controlled remotely or operated as a self-driving AGV system. Its key features include electronic 360-degree steering, long-life 48V lithium batteries, the long stroke of the suspension (420 mm) and self-loading capability. The platform's dimensions and capacity can also be adapted to meet user needs.

