Menu
cometto-emt
New Products

Heavy-Duty Loading Platform

The Cometto HT EMT loading platform is designed for the heavy-duty in-plant logistics sector.

The Cometto HT EMT loading platform is designed for the heavy-duty in-plant logistics sector.

The electric, modular and multidirectional Cometto HT EMT is suitable for use both inside and outside thank to its wide cushion tires and hydraulic suspensions. The two-axle model can carry up to 18 metric tons, while the larger, 3-axle model can carry as much as 28 metric tons.

The Cometto HT EMT loading platform can either be controlled remotely or operated as a self-driving AGV system. Its key features include electronic 360-degree steering, long-life 48V lithium batteries, the long stroke of the suspension (420 mm) and self-loading capability. The platform's dimensions and capacity can also be adapted to meet user needs.

Cometto

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
ABM Bevel Gearbox
Bevel Gearbox for Electric Forklifts
May 03, 2018
CarPal Fleet
Optimizing the Last Mile
May 02, 2018
Vaculex Parcelift
Vacuum Lift for Unloading Cargo
May 01, 2018
TRONE
Adjustable Forklift Seat with Memory
May 01, 2018