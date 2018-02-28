High-production AGV

BA Systèmes has launched the GF2, an AGV dedicated to high production rate environments. This AGV addresses the particular needs for high production rates in the food industry and more specifically in the bottling market.

The GF2 has been designed on a modular base to adapt to several industrial applications and manage horizontal transfer and pick-up/drop-off on the floor, on conveyors, as well as bulk storage.

The GF2 has also been designed for automatic trailer loading.

The GF2 is designed to optimize pallet transport and can handle one or two loads simultaneously, side by side.

BA Systèmes