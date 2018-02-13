High-Speed Inline Palletizer

Columbia Machine has introduced the HL9200, the highest speed palletizer in its high level, high speed family of palletizers. The HL9200 incorporates new variable lane position technology with Columbia’s soft turn case handling and two configurable layer tables to provide accurate and stable layer forming.

Columbia’s patented Variable Position Turner (VPT) technology is also available for applications that are enhanced by using drop down cushioned turners. Columbia provides an HMI where the operator can create new patterns or optimize existing patterns via the HMI.

Columbia’s safety package includes a Category 3 safety system with fully integrated upper and lower guarding complete with viewing panels and multiple access doors utilizing a trapped key door access system. A patented dual slot automatic hoist pin latching system on the full load hoist provide a redundant fail-safe protection system. Full height light curtains are located on the full load discharge and empty pallet infeed.

Minor Servicing, dropped case detection, Smart Squeeze technology, multi-colored light stack to show machine status at a glance, advanced diagnostics and I/O status screens quickly communicate to the operator the status of the machine.

Columbia Machine Inc.