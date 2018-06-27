High-Speed Sortation

Menu
The Dematic Roller Non-Contact Accumulation (RNCA) platform provides a variety of options for product takeoff from sortation systems.

Dematic has introduced the Dematic Roller Non-Contact Accumulation (RNCA) platform. The platform provides a variety of options for product takeoff from sortation systems—horizontal, decline, powered and gravity variants offer compact and controlled singulation.

Key features of the RNCA platform:

Increases space efficiency: Allows accumulation and singulation on a decline up to 18 degrees, decreasing the footprint of the conveyor. 

Reduces product damage: By improving the positioning, tracking, and control, the RNCA decline prevents totes and boxes—and their breakable contents—from touching each other. 

Provides failsafe braking: The default position of the mechanical braking mechanism is STOP. So if power is lost, totes and boxes stop where they are (instead of crashing at the bottom of the decline). 

Integrates with high-speed sorters: The RNCA decline can accommodate infeed speeds up to 3 meters/second (600 feet/minute) while handling containers gently. 

The RNCA Decline is available in motorized and gravity versions.

Dematic

