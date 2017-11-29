High Speed Turning for Palletizing

Columbia Machine Inc. has introduced its patented Variable Position Turner (VPT) technology, which is designed to help maximize speed and flexibility for inline high speed palletizing.

With Columbia’s VPT technology, servos are used to dynamically position the center turners laterally on an in-line palletizer while the layer is being formed. VPT locations are accessed and programmed simply via the HMI. Therefore, new pattern creation and optimizing can be user-friendly.

Fewer turners are required (maximum of only four) and when used in conjunction with Columbia’s adjustable lane position technology, pattern forming capability is said to be almost limitless.

VPT is suitable for ultra-high speed applications, including handling fridge packs, cartons, trays and film-only packages.

Columbia Machine Inc.