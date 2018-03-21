High-Voltage LED Worklights

TVH has introduced the SY5LCWLS-80 and SY6LCWLR-80 LED worklights, which feature 10-80 voltage. These lights are suitable for forklifts and other industrial and heavy equipment.

The SY5LCWLS-80 is a square worklight measuring 3.93” long with 5 LEDs, 600 lumens, and 7.5 watts, while the SY6LCWLR-80 is a round 4.21” worklight with 6 LEDs, 650 lumens, and 9.0 watts.

Both have a flood beam pattern to illuminate a wide area, die-cast aluminum housing, stainless steel mounting hardware and over 30,000 working hours.

TVH in the Americas (TVH)