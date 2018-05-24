Liftomatic Material Handling Inc. has introduced two forklift-mounted attachments suited for high-volume drum handling. The attachments do not require hydraulic or electrical connections. Both units are capable of handling 1, 2, 3 or 4 rimmed steel, poly and fiber drums with a total load capacity of 8,000 pounds.

The LOM-4 units come in two configurations to handle up to four drums at once. The model L4F can handle one, two, three or four drums and is useful for mixed loads, single stacking in trucks and trailers and for fill-line movement. The model S4F handles four drums at a time only, for double stacking in trucks and trailers where overall height is limited.

Both models are available with spark-resistant and "EE" rated components. Each can handle a mixed group of four drums, steel, plastic or fiber at one time, as long as the drums heights are within 1.5 inches of each other. Crane and carriage-mount models are also available.

Liftomatic Material Handling Inc.