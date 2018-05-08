Menu
Hunter XP Fan Still
HVLS Fan with Featherweight Design

Hunter Industrial Fans has launched the XP industrial fan line, a high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) solution with a featherweight design that includes a streamlined plug-n-play, pre-assembled installation process that does not require any guy-wires.

Available in five sizes—including 7, 8, 10, 12 and 14-foot diameter models—the XP product line is engineered with a direct drive motor. Accompanied by a 2-foot rigid mount, the XP can also be powered by 110v input and includes variable speed control for fully adjustable airflow.

