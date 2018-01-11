The FH and FHX Series hydraulic forklift weighing systems from Fairbanks Scales Inc. (www.fairbanks.com) is suitable for a variety of forklift applications, from general check weighing for warehouse racking, to capturing high accuracy weighments for shipping.

The FH Series, a basic weighing system for hydraulic forklifts, is designed for check weighing goods for overload as the goods are moved onto transport trucks or warehouse racks. Suitable for rough applications, the FH Series is compatible with hydraulic forklifts with capacities up to 20,000 lbs.

With the FH Series system the operator follows a carriage raising and lowering process to capture a weight that is within 2% of the forklift’s weighing capacity. The FH Series system includes an instrument and instrument mounting bracket, weighing sensor, sealing ring, and lifting height reference mark stickers, as well as optional printer systems.

Also available is the FHX Series, a weighing system for hydraulic forklifts and reach trucks. Suitable for check weighing, kitting, picking and general weighing, the FHX Series is also suitable for use in combination with (paper roll) clamps and rotators. The FHX is compatible with hydraulic trucks that have capacities up to 20,000 lbs.

As the loaded forks pass between two speed sensors that are embedded in an aluminum housing mounted on the forklift mast, a weighing sensor takes samples of the forklift’s hydraulic pressure. The instrument analyzes the samples and calculates the average value into an extremely accurate weight (+/- 0.2% of applied load). Included in the FHX Series system is the weighing sensor, an instrument with intuitive graphic display and mounting bracket, two speed sensors, and a magnet that mounts on the carriage plate and works in conjunction with the speed sensors. Optional printer systems are available.

