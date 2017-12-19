Komatsu Forklift U.S.A. has introduced the FH-2 Hydrostatic Drive forklift. The new FH-2 Series offers Komatsu Tier 4 Final diesel powered pneumatic tire models with 8,000 / 9,000 / 10,000 / 11,000 lbs. of capacity with Komatsu’s Hydro-Static Drive System (HST), advanced Closed-center Load Sensing hydraulic System (CLSS), and KOMTRAX, Komatsu’s GPRS / GPS wireless information delivery and tracking system.
Komatsu’s HST / CLSS / and SAA4D95LE-6 Diesel Engine are designed to work in harmony to achieve fuel economy, especially in tough, high-cycle operations where fast-paced loading, unloading and directional changes are prevalent.
Features include:
- Spacious operator compartment with full suspension seat.
- Tilt & telescopic steering console with small diameter steering wheel & spinner knob.
- Fully hydrostatic power steering.
- Airtight wet disc brake system to assure overall durability and low operational costs.
- Closed-center Load Sensing hydraulic System (CLSS) that produces just the right amount of flow and hydraulic pressures demanded by the situation maximizing fuel efficiency.
- HST drive allows for directional changes to be accomplished smoothly without releasing the accelerator pedal enhancing ease of operation.
- Adjustable auto engine shutdown system prevents needless idling.
- Adjustable “Turtle” control switch offers four different control speed settings for precise speed control in tight working situations.
- KOMTRAX on-board wireless fleet management system with dash-mounted color monitor.
