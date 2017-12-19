Komatsu Forklift U.S.A. has introduced the FH-2 Hydrostatic Drive forklift. The new FH-2 Series offers Komatsu Tier 4 Final diesel powered pneumatic tire models with 8,000 / 9,000 / 10,000 / 11,000 lbs. of capacity with Komatsu’s Hydro-Static Drive System (HST), advanced Closed-center Load Sensing hydraulic System (CLSS), and KOMTRAX, Komatsu’s GPRS / GPS wireless information delivery and tracking system.

Komatsu’s HST / CLSS / and SAA4D95LE-6 Diesel Engine are designed to work in harmony to achieve fuel economy, especially in tough, high-cycle operations where fast-paced loading, unloading and directional changes are prevalent.

Features include:

Spacious operator compartment with full suspension seat.

Tilt & telescopic steering console with small diameter steering wheel & spinner knob.

Fully hydrostatic power steering.

Airtight wet disc brake system to assure overall durability and low operational costs.

Closed-center Load Sensing hydraulic System (CLSS) that produces just the right amount of flow and hydraulic pressures demanded by the situation maximizing fuel efficiency.

HST drive allows for directional changes to be accomplished smoothly without releasing the accelerator pedal enhancing ease of operation.

Adjustable auto engine shutdown system prevents needless idling.

Adjustable “Turtle” control switch offers four different control speed settings for precise speed control in tight working situations.

KOMTRAX on-board wireless fleet management system with dash-mounted color monitor.

