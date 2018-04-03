Menu
Kuebix SupplierMax
New Products

Inbound Freight Optimization

Kuebix has introduced SupplierMAX, a comprehensive inbound program designed to help increase the efficiency of inbound freight operations.

SupplierMAX incorporates a series of strategies to improve inbound operations. Some of these strategies include building a plan with suppliers to reduce the number of inbound carrier deliveries and associated costs by consolidating less-than-truckload shipments into full truckload. Kuebix’s scheduling tool and collaboration portals enable suppliers, customers and carriers to have full shipment visibility, resulting in better order planning and more efficient docks.

SupplierMAX delivers the administration of dynamic allowance programs with suppliers to take advantage of these savings. Additionally, the program manages vendor inbound compliance procedures and routing guides. Detailed analytics empower logistics teams to measure the results of the program and take action to improve service with suppliers and carriers.

