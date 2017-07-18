Menu
zebra-zt610
New Products

Industrial Printers for Harsh Environments

Zebra Technologies Corp. has introduced the ZT600 and ZT510 industrial printers designed to withstand harsh environments, along with Printer Profile Manager Enterprise, a browser-based remote printer management solution for Zebra Link-OS enabled printers.

Building on the success of the Xi4 series, the ZT600 printer series offers new user-friendly features like simplified media and ribbon loading, a highly visible color display that shares printer status and guided multi-media help that indicate errors to help users resolve issues quickly and increase printer uptime.

The ZT600 series runs Link-OS applications designed to streamline device deployment, network connectivity, daily use and routine maintenance to optimize productivity.

Printer Profile Manager Enterprise enables IT staff to maintain Link-OS enabled printers with the most up-to-date security and makes it possible to remotely manage, troubleshoot and configure fleets of Zebra printers from a single location, helping to reduce operational expenses.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

 

TAGS: Facilities Management
