Industrial Work Lights

TVH in the Americas (TVH) has introduced the new 100 LED series to their line of beacons. These lights feature 11 built-in flash patterns, a Class II rating for industrial uses, and a 1-year warranty.

This new series has the same footprint as xenon style ML100 but include LEDs that allow for longer usage and lower current draw. The small footprint and higher voltage result in more application options for vehicles.

Available for a variety of material handling and industrial applications, this Class II rating means that it is bright enough for outdoor usage but not so bright that it cannot be used inside.

