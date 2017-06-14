Inflatable Loading Dock Shelter [New Products]

Responding to the needs of facilities whose loading docks service a wide variety of truck and trailer configurations, Rite-Hite has introduced the Uni-Dox Inflatable Shelter.

The unique design of the Uni-Dox shelter allows it to rapidly inflate after the truck is docked and deflate before it leaves. Its deflation and retraction efficiency is also enhanced by the use of a counterweight retraction system instead of a motorized return.

The Uni-Dox uses conforming, non-inflatable draft pads to reduce the risk of damage and leaks. The head and side bags of the Uni-Dox inflate around the top and sides of the truck trailer, respectively, after the trailer is secured to the loading dock. Through manual activation, the air bags are then deflated and retracted behind a protective structure before the trailer pulls away from the dock. A single-phase blower fills the air bags.

An interconnection system such as the Dok-Commander loading dock control panel offers additional feedback to reduce the risk of damage if the air bags have not been deflated before a trailer pulls in or out. The PitMaster Under-leveler Seal completes an effective seal beneath and around the dock leveler and bumpers, helping to prevent the infiltration of outdoor debris and pests.

In addition to loading docks who service a wide variety of trailer sizes (including trailers with tailgate extensions), the Uni-Dox Inflatable Shelter is also suitable for facilities that require full width and height access to the rear of the trailer; where strong pressure is present; or where there are yard jockeys, truck levelers or trailers that have hydraulic rear tandems.

Rite-Hite