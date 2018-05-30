Menu
Toyota Fork Scale Option
New Products

Integrated Fork Scale Option

Toyota Forklifts has introduced an integrated fork scale option for its electric walkie pallet jack model.

Toyota Forklifts has introduced an integrated fork scale option for its electric walkie pallet jack model. The new scale is designed to eliminate the need for floor scales and the time and effort spent using them.

The new integrated fork scale option is available in both a conventional and Legal-For-Trade version. The Legal-For-Trade option includes a correction sensing system designed to calculate the weight, even when the load wheels are not level, providing a solution for back-of-truck checks when users have uneven floors or other poor surfaces.

The scale calculates the overall load weight by measuring cumulative weight as pallets are loaded into a trailer or container, helps confirm weights while loading shipping containers to meet the new bill of lading requirements, and allows drivers to quickly see if the weight on a bill of lading is correct to help reduce under-charging for freight.

The new scale also features a Bluetooth-enabled option to send weight information to a warehouse management system, tablet or handheld terminal, a serial port option for users who want to add a printer and a cold storage option for food storage applications.

Toyota Material Handling U.S.A. Inc.

 

TAGS: Powered Vehicles and Forklifts
