Intelligent Label Printing

Brady Corp. has launched the BradyPrinter i5100 Industrial Label Printer, which includes intelligent print capabilities.

The i5100 printer features an intuitive touchscreen control panel with colorful icons, buttons and sliders to navigate between screens, make printer setting changes and understand the printer status.

Intelligent Print (IP) technology helps take the guesswork out of material changeovers and set up with materials and software that communicate with the printer.

This printer also has specially designed ribbon spindles and self-centering roll holders that lock into place without any extra steps. The IP technology options allow Brady IP-enabled materials and ribbons to communicate with the printer and design software.

Brady Corp.