Menu
Brady 15100 label printer
New Products

Intelligent Label Printing

Brady Corp. has launched the BradyPrinter i5100 Industrial Label Printer, which includes intelligent print capabilities.

Brady Corp. has launched the BradyPrinter i5100 Industrial Label Printer, which includes intelligent print capabilities.

The i5100 printer features an intuitive touchscreen control panel with colorful icons, buttons and sliders to navigate between screens, make printer setting changes and understand the printer status.

Intelligent Print (IP) technology helps take the guesswork out of material changeovers and set up with materials and software that communicate with the printer.

This printer also has specially designed ribbon spindles and self-centering roll holders that lock into place without any extra steps. The IP technology options allow Brady IP-enabled materials and ribbons to communicate with the printer and design software.

Brady Corp.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Steel King Drive-in Rack
Drive-In Racking
Jun 14, 2018
Honeywell 8680i
Wearable Device for Warehouses
Jun 07, 2018
Syncron logo
Service Parts Inventory Management Solution
Jun 07, 2018
Columbus McKinnon Hurricane
Hand Chain Hoists
Jun 06, 2018