Universal Logic Neocortex 5.0
New Products

Intelligent Material Handling Control System

Universal Logic has introduced Neocortex 5.0, an AI software platform designed as a general purpose control system.

The product uses sensor data, artificial intelligence and machine control to provide robots and machines real-time reactive control to changing supply chain products and processes.

It is independent of sensors, end effector and robots, and is capable of working with all major equipment manufacturers. It can solve a range of problems that have historically required semi-skilled labor. The software is structured as a middleware, integrating communications and control between sensors, AI and machine behavior.

In Neocortex version 5.0, application improvements include multiple input and output tote handling, sorting, and special item handling for finished goods piece picking; improved part management and higher resolution inspection for manufacturing part picking; and enhanced depalletizing and palletizing box handling along the supply chain. Version 5.0 platform provides enhanced mixed piece picking, multi-configurations of finger grasping, and integration of new sensors and PLCs.

