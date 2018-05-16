Interior Permanent Magnet Gearmotors

Brother Gearmotors has introduced IPMax, a line of lightweight, compact interior permanent magnet (IPM) gearmotors with a wide synchronous speed range.

The series of IPMax maximum performance gearmotors incorporate magnets embedded within the rotor, as opposed to on the surface. No copper losses are experienced in the rotor, and considerably less copper losses occur in stator winding. The gearmotors can operate fanless up to 1hp, and do not require encoders for sensor control. When stopped, a servo lock feature holds the motor in position.

Brother’s IPMax gearmotors employ brake sequential—which sets motor operations when the mechanical brake is turned on or off—as well as a torque limit solution that protects the mechanical system. Various functions of their programmable I/O terminals may be changed according to external circuits or applications. RS485 is included as standard.

Interior permanent magnet motors are suitable for conveyors, fans and pumps, and are frequently used for factory automation, material handling, packaging, and food processing.

Brother Gearmotors