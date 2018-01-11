Inventory Management App for Android Devices

SupplyPro has introduced SupplyMobile, an Android-based mobile app that tracks, manages and optimizes inventories, regardless of where or how they are controlled. SupplyMobile integrates with SupplyPro’s SupplySystem, a modular, cloud-based, IoT-enabled smart inventory control system.

SupplyMobile can be used as standalone inventory management software or in conjunction with any SupplyPro device. All types of inventory can be managed and transactions are tracked in real-time on any Android-compatible tablet, smartphone or other handheld devices, including scanners, and rugged handheld devices.

SupplyMobile can be used in a crib or storeroom; on stocking management for route drivers; for non-stock or ad hoc ordering; or for warehouse management. When combined with SupplySystem, SupplyMobile automatically adopts established business rules and the data collected on all mobile devices is integrated into the system’s software reporting tools.

SupplyMobile features include:

Each mobile device can support single or multiple storerooms;

Multiple mobile devices can be used together to manage larger storerooms or warehouses;

Available in multiple tiers: <2,500 SKUs; 2,501-10,000 SKUs; 10,000+ SKUs;

Can operate wirelessly over standard 802.11 Wi-Fi or cellular networks;

Continues working if network coverage is lost, system automatically synchronizes when signal is reestablished;

Automated monitoring of your inventory levels to generate orders based on your criteria with electronic transfer of purchase orders to suppliers.

SupplyPro