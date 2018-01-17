Inventory Management Vinyl Tag Protectors

Menu
Vinylenvelope Magna-Hinge Hanging vinyl tag protectors
A line of hanging vinyl label holders, pockets and tag protectors that feature high-strength magnets to hang tough for a wide range of inventory management applications are available from Vinylenvelope.com.

Vinylenvelope.com Magna-Hinge Hanging Vinyl Tag Protectors are made from heavy-duty 10-gauge clear PVC and feature a reinforced strap which wraps around objects and has two encapsulated rare earth magnets that join firmly together to stay in place. Suitable for assembly, inventory and materials management applications, these clear vinyl pockets permit barcode scanning and the backs are clear or offered in colors for coding.

Available off-the-shelf in standard sizes from 3” x 5” to 9” x 12”, Vinylenvelope.com Magna-Hinge Hanging Vinyl Tag Protectors, pockets, sleeves, and pouches are suitable for commercial and industrial uses. Typical applications include inventory marking, tagging parts for repair, and identifying machinery and parts such as valves, controls, and switches.

