IoT Chip for Real-Time Product Status

MetTel has launched IoT Single SIM, which is designed to ensure the best possible connectivity no matter the device or location. It securely connects devices automatically to the Internet of Things via the four major U.S. and 650 worldwide carriers.

The MetTel Single SIM offers real-time data on-session activity that provides a current view of product status and location on anything from a mobile phone to a jet engine. It also archives the past 48 hours of sessions for reference and analysis.

Geo-fencing gives the MetTel IoT Single SIM the ability to proactively self-report when it has entered special zones or reached its destination, so businesses can make informed decisions with always-on mobile tracking, engineering and analytics.

While IoT Single SIM currently resides on a hardware chip, it utilizes an eSIM-ready infrastructure. eSIM-based technology changes the way SIM profiles are managed. Conceptually, an eSIM can host multiple profiles and work with all form factors, morphing from one type of carrier SIM to another, thereby making it universal. Although the eSIM has not yet arrived on the market, similar capabilities can be realized today with the MetTel IoT Single SIM.

MetTel