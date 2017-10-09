IoT-enabled Fleet Management

MetTel has introduced its Fleet Management Solutions to help companies activate their mobile workforce and vehicle fleet assets with IoT connectivity. The new offering harnesses telematics, mobile devices, mobile network connectivity and mobile applications rolled into an integrated package designed to accelerate workflow through mobile workforce management and field service automation.

MetTel’s Fleet Management Solutions platform has six core areas of focus categorized as: SaaS-based Management Portal, Mobile Worker Apps, Mobile Management Apps, Remote Camera, Dispatch & Route Planning and Motor Carrier Services for the business fleet. Each of these service areas focus on components of a comprehensive telematics program that include:

Multiple solutions and customized support;

Increased visibility to mobile assets—managing real-time GPS and location information for all vehicles and equipment assets;

Data analytics/reporting;

Automating dispatch and driver communication functions;

Paperwork automation—ELD hours of service driver logs, driver vehicle inspection, proof of service & delivery and IFTA reporting compliance automation savings.

