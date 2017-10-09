Menu
mettel_logo
New Products

IoT-enabled Fleet Management

MetTel has introduced its Fleet Management Solutions to help companies activate their mobile workforce and vehicle fleet assets with IoT connectivity.

MetTel has introduced its Fleet Management Solutions to help companies activate their mobile workforce and vehicle fleet assets with IoT connectivity. The new offering harnesses telematics, mobile devices, mobile network connectivity and mobile applications rolled into an integrated package designed to accelerate workflow through mobile workforce management and field service automation.

MetTel’s Fleet Management Solutions platform has six core areas of focus categorized as: SaaS-based Management Portal, Mobile Worker Apps, Mobile Management Apps, Remote Camera, Dispatch & Route Planning and Motor Carrier Services for the business fleet. Each of these service areas focus on components of a comprehensive telematics program that include:

Multiple solutions and customized support;

Increased visibility to mobile assets—managing real-time GPS and location information for all vehicles and equipment assets;

Data analytics/reporting;

Automating dispatch and driver communication functions;

Paperwork automation—ELD hours of service driver logs, driver vehicle inspection, proof of service & delivery and IFTA reporting compliance automation savings.

MetTel

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Lenze m850
Synchronous Servo Motors
Oct 10, 2017
TVH Camera Kits.gif
Camera Kits for Lift Trucks
Oct 10, 2017
Tora-Max
Entry-Level AC-Powered Walkie
Oct 05, 2017
CX-NA-Replay
Freight Tracking Solution
Oct 04, 2017