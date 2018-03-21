IoT Mobile Printer

SATO has launched its PW208NX IoT-equipped rugged mobile printer designed for the printing of markdown labels, price tag labels and delivery labels in heavy use front-line operational environments.

The new 2-inch mobile printer features robust connectivity, with support for SATO’s AEP (application enabled printing) enterprise label printing platform which enables smart and connected apps for versatile accessibility and expandability. It has also been designed to support the cloud-based IoT maintenance service SOS (SATO Online Services) to identify issues before they become critical, which helps to prevent downtime.

With AEP functionality, NFC and iOS support, the printer enables expandability and flexibility of use, which is key for a wide range of uses both indoors and outdoors at QSR outlets, food production facilities, distribution centers and on-the-go for deliveries.

With its polycarbonate body, the PW208NX features high shock resistance and impact absorption when dropped. High quality elastomer on its edges absorbs impacts and provides rugged durability to protect the printer while out in the field. Additionally, the printer supports linerless labels, to allow users to reduce their environmental footprint by using less paper and eliminating waste.

