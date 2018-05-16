Last Mile Delivery Management

TECSYS Inc. has launched its Delivery Management Solution for the last mile, an end-to-end event tracking and delivery management mobile system for a distribution organization; in-house courier and internal deliveries, including all unattended or unscheduled pickups and deliveries.

It enables logistics management to create, pickup and deliver shipments directly from a smartphone and offers their customers real-time, online traceability of shipments similar to the functionality offered by major international parcel shipping organizations.

Efficiency throughout the entire chain of delivery is a critical driver for sustainability in the new era of the distribution logistics landscape. TECSYS’ DM will manage the sorting and staging of groups of orders and packages to similar destinations. It also provides the driver with detailed work instructions at every stop on the route that allows the driver to perform every task at every stop.

