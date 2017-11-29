Last-Mile Delivery Management Tool

BluJay Solutions has introduced its MobileSTAR mobility platform that manages the last-mile delivery experience for shippers and carriers of all types. It provides real-time connection and driver optimization capabilities through any mobile device.

MobileSTAR is fully integrated into BluJay’s Transportation Management for Shippers workflow to deliver automated, real-time track and trace, and last-mile routing, enabling customers to share shipment and driver information with partners up and down the supply chain.

MobileSTAR is a configurable end-to-end application that connects the shipper, operations, management, drivers and customers with real-time data and automated workflows. Drivers, both private fleet and common carriers, can download the BluJay MobileSTAR application on iOS or Android devices and be immediately connected to the network. The application also provides street-level route optimization.

MobileSTAR delivers key functionality including:

Real-time connectivity to inbound and outbound shipments

Workflow integration

Electronic manifest generation

Point-to-point and street-level routing and optimization

Proactive customer shipment alerts

Proof of delivery and pick-up with signatures and picture

GPS tracking and geofences

Ad-hoc pick-up and delivery management

In-depot / in-warehouse management

Business intelligence and reporting.

Additionally, MobileSTAR is powered by BluJay’s logistics application framework, which enables organizations to create their own application configuration from a library of functionality, including screens, process flow and logic capability.

BluJay Solutions