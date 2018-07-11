Last Mile Delivery Robot

Robby Technologies has introduced Robby 2, its next generation delivery robot. It features a new design built from the ground up, full-spectrum cameras, a new drivetrain and next-generation self-driving software.

Robby 2 is equipped with infrared cameras and headlights that allow it to see and navigate carefully in full darkness. A band of LEDs on top of Robby 2 serves as an extra safety feature in addition to the various sensors and frontier self-driving technology. The LEDs in the front glow white informing pedestrians of its approach and on the rear the LEDs glow red informing pedestrians Robby’s directional movement.

Robby 2’s shell and internal electronics allowing it to be water and weather resistant. The robot features night-day capability for 24-hour use.

Equipped with 6 wheels and all-wheel drive capability, Robby 2 can climb any urban hill. It has a range of 20+ miles on a single charge.

