LED Emergency/Warning Lights

Maxxima has introduced a new family of ultra-thin Class 2 emergency/warning LED lights for forklifts and other industrial vehicles.

The M20388 Series is available in amber, red, white, or blue. Each light has six high-performance LEDs that operate in steady-on or flashing modes. The polycarbonate housing and clear lens are 0.5 inches deep—a low-profile design that’s suitable for trucks, freight-handling equipment, and other mobile applications.

Other features:

• Dimensions: 3.3 x 1.2 x 0.5 inches

• 12/24 VDC

• Amp draw: 400ma 12V/240ma 24V

• Connector: 3 blunt-cut 7-inch leads

• Surface or tape mount (hardware included)

• Steady-on mode allows optional flasher module control (M50910).

