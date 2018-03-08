Menu
Maxxima LED ligts
New Products

LED Emergency/Warning Lights

Maxxima has introduced a new family of ultra-thin Class 2 emergency/warning LED lights for forklifts and other industrial vehicles.

Maxxima has introduced a new family of ultra-thin Class 2 emergency/warning LED lights for forklifts and other industrial vehicles.

The M20388 Series is available in amber, red, white, or blue. Each light has six high-performance LEDs that operate in steady-on or flashing modes. The polycarbonate housing and clear lens are 0.5 inches deep—a low-profile design that’s suitable for trucks, freight-handling equipment, and other mobile applications.

Other features:

• Dimensions: 3.3 x 1.2 x 0.5 inches

• 12/24 VDC

• Amp draw: 400ma 12V/240ma 24V
• Connector: 3 blunt-cut 7-inch leads
• Surface or tape mount (hardware included)
• Steady-on mode allows optional flasher module control (M50910).

Maxxima

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
exo-slideshow-0318
Top 20 Very Real Exoskeletons to Augment Your Workforce
Mar 07, 2018
GreyOrange Butler XL
Goods-to-Person Warehouse Robot
Mar 05, 2018
Honeywell Movilizer
Counterfeit Parts Detector
Mar 01, 2018
GCRTireFinder
Truck Tire Finder Tool
Mar 01, 2018