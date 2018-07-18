The new SPINDASYN SEZ electric cylinder from AMK Automation is a ready-to-install linear drive motor system in which the rotor is pressed directly onto the screw.

Featuring high and constant force, high precision and position accuracy and high energy efficiency, the closed-loop positioning and force control of the SEZ make it a suitable alternative to other linear technologies such as pneumatic or hydraulic cylinders, rack and belt drives and linear motors. With several options available for screw and strength length, motor type and acceleration, the SEZ provides high rigidity without additional wearing parts.

With the ability to set multiple travel profiles, the SEZ can be integrated into machine automation processes and applications such as palletizing; pick and place; labeling; wrapping; strapping; order picking; sealing plastics; and other applications.

AMK Automation