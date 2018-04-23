Menu
Exide LiftForce LPX
New Products

Lithium-Ion Forklift Battery

Exide Technologies has introduced its GNB LiFTFORCE LPX lithium-ion battery.

Exide Technologies has introduced its GNB LiFTFORCE LPX lithium-ion battery. It can charge in 15 minutes, and provides increased cycle life and lower maintenance requirements for Class I, II and III forklifts as well as AGVs. It is suitable or large distribution centers and companies that run heavy-duty or multiple shifts.

Features include:

• Energy efficiency: same energy as a lead-acid battery in a smaller and lighter package.

• 24/7 forklift operation using the same battery with only short bursts of recharging needed while workers are on breaks.

• Freed-up floor space for storage and operations due to the ability to use wall chargers.

• Lower maintenance requirements than lead-acid batteries due to eliminated need for watering.

• Specialized electronic BMS (Battery Management System) monitors the status and health of each battery.

Exide Technologies

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Camso PON775 NMAS
Anti-Static Forklift Tire
Apr 24, 2018
Linde MT20
Electric Pallet Trucks
Apr 20, 2018
Toyota Marina Forklift
Marina Forklift
Apr 19, 2018
Primera Technology RX500
Color RFID Label & Tag Printer
Apr 19, 2018