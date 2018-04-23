Lithium-Ion Forklift Battery

Exide Technologies has introduced its GNB LiFTFORCE LPX lithium-ion battery. It can charge in 15 minutes, and provides increased cycle life and lower maintenance requirements for Class I, II and III forklifts as well as AGVs. It is suitable or large distribution centers and companies that run heavy-duty or multiple shifts.

Features include:

• Energy efficiency: same energy as a lead-acid battery in a smaller and lighter package.

• 24/7 forklift operation using the same battery with only short bursts of recharging needed while workers are on breaks.

• Freed-up floor space for storage and operations due to the ability to use wall chargers.

• Lower maintenance requirements than lead-acid batteries due to eliminated need for watering.

• Specialized electronic BMS (Battery Management System) monitors the status and health of each battery.

