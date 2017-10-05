Kinedyne LLC has introduced a load-rated curtain-side system and a double-decking system designed specifically for curtain-side applications.

The load-rated curtain-wall system features a reinforced structural profile. The system is suitable for trailers up to 53 feet. With rapid access on both ends, the cargo space can be opened and closed again quickly. The lightweight system is versatile and adaptable to a number of logistical challenges, such as palletized cargo, double-decking, rack-mounted goods and the transportation of beverages.

The double-decking system for curtain-side applications enables users to optimize the cargo capacity of Kinedyne’s advanced load-rated curtain-side system. The system accommodates cargo of varying dimensions and heights. System configurations can support between 13,000 and 24,000 pounds on their second loading levels.

Kinedyne LLC