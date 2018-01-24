Menu
Kinedyne has introduced the K-FORCE family of ultra-heavy-duty load securement straps.

Kinedyne has introduced a family of ultra-heavy-duty load securement straps. The new RHINO MAX brand of winch straps and ratchet straps will replace Kinedyne’s abrasion-resistant Rhino Web line. The K-FORCE brand of winch straps, ratchet straps and logistics straps (shown) is a completely new offering from the company.

RHINO MAX and K-FORCE winch straps have a working load limit (WLL) of 6,670 pounds. RHINO MAX and K-FORCE ratchet straps have a WLL of 4,000 pounds. The K-FORCE logistic strap has a WLL of 1,500 pounds.

Kinedyne weaves its own webbing in the U.S. and is able to maintain strict quality control over its entire manufacturing operation. The new RHINO MAX and K-FORCE straps are engineered to manage heavier loads and employ more polyester material in the body of the strap than Kinedyne’s previous webbing.

