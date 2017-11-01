Loading Dock Door Seal

Rite-Hite’s new Performer Dock Seal is designed to seal gaps at loading dock doors and reduce trailer-related wear and tear.

Rugged, friction-resistant Durathon fabric is featured throughout the Performer seal. It not only covers the vinyl base layer of the pleat-free side pad face (giving it a smooth, abrasion-reducing surface), but also is used to provide full-height inside side pad reinforcement to protect against damage from forklifts and loads. In the corners, where the earliest and most severe damage often occurs, Durathon covers multiple layers of protection on the corner wear boots. If damage does occur, the corner wear boots can be removed and replaced, without replacing the full header.

The Performer dock seal comes in two designs. The High Performance head pad model is suitable for standard over-the-road trailers and uses a pivoting, backerless header design to reduce damage from extreme pressure and trailer movement as well as prevent head pad pop-off. Its internal stabilizing panel helps prevent sagging of the foam pad from repeated trailer impacts and bouncing.

The Performer High Performance head curtain model is designed for docks that receive trailers of varying heights. It features a self-locking head curtain design to improve sealing at the trailer top, eliminating the need for wind straps. It also incorporates an impactable header frame to minimize damage from trailers that come in and impact too high.

Both versions of the header use mini pleats to close gaps caused by protrusions that are common on the backs of trailers. The head pad and curtain both use Firefighter heat-dissipation technology that prevents the seal from being burned by compressed trailer marker lights. This protects workers and facilities from potential fire- and smoke-related hazards.

Rite-Hite