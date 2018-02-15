Logistics Data Sharing in the Cloud

GateHouse Logistics A/S has introduced ghShare, a cloud portal designed to simplify the way logistics data is shared between carriers and shippers.

The new module ghShare is another module of GateHouse Logistics’ data sharing service ghTrack. ghShare allows online data sharing control and speeds up the onboarding of new carriers and their assets by streamlining and automating the invitation flow.

ghTrack is compliant with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Thousands of independent carriers use the ghTrack service each day to share key logistics data with their customers. The new add-on module ghShare provides carriers with full control of their assets. The registration and data sharing on ghTrack is free charge for carriers.

GateHouse Logistics A/S