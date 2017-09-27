Menu
MCFA-EKX410
New Products

Man-Up Turret Truck

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) has introduced a 2,600 lb. capacity model to its EKX Man-Up Turret Truck forklift series.

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) has introduced a 2,600 lb. capacity model to its EKX Man-Up Turret Truck forklift series.

Similar to the current Jungheinrich EKX 410 / 2,200 lb. capacity model, the new EKX 412 offers more flexibility to move heavier goods. Operators will find that this truck can run up to two shifts on a single battery charge in most applications for more pallet moves per hour.

The EKX 410-412 offers such ergonomic features as a spacious operator compartment with extensive leg room, large knee rests and a full-suspension seat with adjustable arm rest. Additionally, this machine offers sitting or standing operation with foldable seat, electrically adjustable control panel (height and tilt), intuitive operator controls with thumb-activated drive and hydraulic controls, electronic power steering, soft keys and a large LCD full-color display.

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA)

TAGS: Powered Vehicles and Forklifts
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
MiX Asset Manager
Asset Visibility for Fleet Management
Sep 27, 2017
StrapBandit
Pallet Threading Tool
Sep 27, 2017
Zebra Savanna
Data Intelligence and IoT Platform
Sep 26, 2017
AutoBag-ABB YuMi
Bag Packaging Automation
Sep 25, 2017