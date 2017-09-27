Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) has introduced a 2,600 lb. capacity model to its EKX Man-Up Turret Truck forklift series.

Similar to the current Jungheinrich EKX 410 / 2,200 lb. capacity model, the new EKX 412 offers more flexibility to move heavier goods. Operators will find that this truck can run up to two shifts on a single battery charge in most applications for more pallet moves per hour.

The EKX 410-412 offers such ergonomic features as a spacious operator compartment with extensive leg room, large knee rests and a full-suspension seat with adjustable arm rest. Additionally, this machine offers sitting or standing operation with foldable seat, electrically adjustable control panel (height and tilt), intuitive operator controls with thumb-activated drive and hydraulic controls, electronic power steering, soft keys and a large LCD full-color display.

