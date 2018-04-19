Marina Forklift

Menu
Toyota Forklifts has introduced a new marina truck option for select models of its THD pneumatic forklifts. The fully-customizable marina truck option helps lift boats out of the water or transfer them from one location to another.

The marina truck option has a lift capacity up to 55,000 pounds with load centers designed for the unique balance of watercraft and mast options with negative lifts of down to 20 feet.

It comes equipped with features designed for marine environments, including galvanized epoxy coated carriages and padded rotating forks to protect boat hulls.

The marina truck option also features a 7-inch touch-screen multi-function display with a capacity estimator and an optional wireless remote control for operating the forklift outside of the normal seating position.

Toyota Material Handling U.S.A. Inc.

TAGS: Powered Vehicles and Forklifts
