Creform Corp. has developed a simple material handling cart that allows a manufacturer to move products from one work cell to another work cell for continued machining. Each tote on the cart holds approximately 25 lbs.

The cart features both Creform metal and plastic joints. The metal joints were chosen for their flexibility and durability. They also repair easily and their parts are recyclable. The cart also features Creform’s JG-11A plastic joint which forms a strong corner at the top of the cart while providing a retaining lip to hold the containers securely in place. The plastic joints provide support and retention for the totes. The plastic joints are “glued” to the Creform pipe with a special adhesive to ensure the permanence of the connection.

The cart shown has two container positions and can hold a single or stack of containers. It is designed around a box with a footprint of 24” x 15” making it suitable for tight spaces, and has a load capacity of 350 lbs. The cart can be designed to hold totes of various heights and can be designed to fit any size tote or container and can be tailored for any application.

The cart provides a way for associates to move product without the need for a forklift, pallet jack or tugger. The cart has four 3 in. swivel casters for easy rolling and maneuverability. The cart shown is 34" L x 25" W x 20" H but can be custom configured to virtually any size. Creform offers a variety of pipe color options suitable for those users that wish to identify carts by department, product line, shift, associate, etc.

Creform Corp.