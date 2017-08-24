Mini-RFID Tag

Vizinex RFID has collaborated with Xtreme RFID to launch a new high performance RFID tag designed specifically for smaller equipment, the VX-Mini.

The tags are suitable for companies using returnable transport items and tagging heavy equipment or tooling, or those who want to track high value assets in outdoor or industrial environments.

Measuring 17.02mm x 61.47mm x 7.5mm, the VX-Mini is a mount-on-metal tag with a read range of up to 10’. The tag has a temperature tolerance of -40°F to 374°F and the option to upgrade to a high-temperature version of the tag, if even higher tolerance is needed.

