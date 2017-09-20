Mobile App to Verify Shipment Conditions

TCompanies has introduced PEIR (Photo Equipment Interchange Receipt), which is designed to help the transportation and logistics industry better assign costs based on responsibility for damaged shipping containers.

PEIR streamlines inspection and documentation into a mobile app process. Its patent-pending process establishes a verifiable photographic record for the equipment being interchanged between parties and the record is provable with the bitcoin blockchain.

After a simple registration process, the user downloads the application to a mobile device, logs in, and is ready to start. Personnel at inspection points or truck drivers in the field are guided through the inspection process with a step-by-step set of prompts. The documentation of equipment numbers is verified through the PEIR automated identification process.

Point a mobile device’s camera at the truck, chassis or container number, snap a picture when prompted, and the necessary information is instantly collected from the image. By answering all preliminary questions, PEIR is able to determine what images will be necessary to document the equipment at hand. During this process, any damage on the equipment can be flagged and identified for later use.

Before the interchange is completed, a summary is provided for the user to review and revise if necessary.

Within minutes, the entire report is then available through a blockchain-enabled web app, allowing authorized users to trace the history and images associated with the equipment. The verification system that establishes the time, date and authenticity of the photos of a container is tamper-proof and based on patent pending technology.

