Venture Research MultiTrak
New Products

Mobile Asset Tracking with RFID and IoT Support

Venture Research Inc. has introduced MultiTrak, a tracking solution that integrates multi-sensors, GPS, UHF RFID, BLE (Low Energy Bluetooth) and PTCRB certified 4G LTE cellular capability.

MultiTrak is housed in a rugged IP67-rated enclosure, suitable for hazardous or outdoor use. Designed initially for the waste and recycling management industries, MultiTrak is also suitable for the construction, vehicle asset tracking and yard management industries.

Integrating cloud-based computing connectivity with RFID and IoT sensors, MultiTrak can collect data as an IoT node and deliver it directly to the cloud for monitoring, alerting, and analysis. A lightweight Linux implementation allows the solution to operate in an autonomous fashion and enables customer application development.

Venture Research Inc.

