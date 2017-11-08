Mobile Computer for SMBs

Zebra Technologies Corp. has introduced the TC20, a rugged mobile computer designed to meet the specific needs of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The TC20 is a mobile device developed for indoor use for SMBs in sectors such as retail and hospitality. It comes in models designed for 1-D and 2-D barcode scanning, and pairing it with the Zebra RFD2000 UHF RFID sled adds UHF RFID tag reading, writing and locationing capabilities, making it suitable for retail store environments.

The TC20 is designed to withstand dusty environments and accidental drops.

With Zebra OneCare, LifeGuard for Android solution provides extended security updates over a longer lifespan of the TC20, ensuring the security of the operating system at all times.

The TC20’s 4.3-inch screen and Android interface provides a familiar, intuitive experience, and is available in all-touch or “touch and keyboard” form factors.

