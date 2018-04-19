Menu
Mobile Demand Dimensioning
New Products

Mobile Dimensioning System

MobileDemand has introduced a dimensioning system across its rugged tablet product line.

MobileDemand has introduced a dimensioning system across its rugged tablet product line. By integrating the Intel RealSense Depth Camera D415 with MobileDemand’s family of rugged tablets, MobileDemand can now provide businesses in the transportation, supply chain management, logistics, shipping and warehouse industries with the ability to acquire dimensions, and calculate volumes and dimensional weights of boxes and pallets.

Users can maintain their mobility and scan boxes and pallets anywhere, eliminating the need to transport boxes and pallets to a fixed-location dimensioning platform. Users can scan boxes and pallets wherever their packages are.

Once a box or pallet has been scanned, the measurements can be automatically entered into the user’s software application, and dimensional weight will be calculated.

MobileDemand

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Toyota Marina Forklift
Marina Forklift
Apr 19, 2018
Primera Technology RX500
Color RFID Label & Tag Printer
Apr 19, 2018
Presto ECOA Container Tilt
Portable Container Tilters
Apr 18, 2018
Universal Logic Neocortex 5.0
Intelligent Material Handling Control System
Apr 12, 2018