Mobile Dimensioning System

MobileDemand has introduced a dimensioning system across its rugged tablet product line. By integrating the Intel RealSense Depth Camera D415 with MobileDemand’s family of rugged tablets, MobileDemand can now provide businesses in the transportation, supply chain management, logistics, shipping and warehouse industries with the ability to acquire dimensions, and calculate volumes and dimensional weights of boxes and pallets.

Users can maintain their mobility and scan boxes and pallets anywhere, eliminating the need to transport boxes and pallets to a fixed-location dimensioning platform. Users can scan boxes and pallets wherever their packages are.

Once a box or pallet has been scanned, the measurements can be automatically entered into the user’s software application, and dimensional weight will be calculated.

MobileDemand