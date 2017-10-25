Menu
Newcastle_Atlas_Series_Nucleus_Dims
New Products

Mobile Dimensioning Workstations

Newcastle Systems has introduced the Atlas Series Mobile Dimensioning Workstations, which are designed to enable quick and accurate dimensioning.

Each workstation is equipped with a QubeVu DimStation, which includes supporting pole and integrated display providing dimensioning on almost any shape, anywhere in under a second. The rugged Atlas Series consists of 30-inch and 48-inch long workstations that hold and power the QubeVu DimStation and other hardware, including scales, laptops, thin clients, CPUs and printers. The workstations can also accommodate most other dimensioning units.

The dimensioning stations allow warehouses and distribution centers to manage extreme volume, even during seasonal peaks. Warehouse staff can dimension directly at the product location. The Atlas Series Mobile Dimensioning Stations with QubeVu DimStation quickly capture data so warehouse staff can identify the best packaging solutions, optimize warehouse space and maximize truck/trailer loads.

Dimensioning provides the data a warehouse needs to enable direct-to-box picking. This method is estimated to reduce pick time by as much as 10%. The dimensioning technology has built-in imaging for verification, tracking and claim protection, and is compatible with various warehouse management systems (WMS) and shipping software, including UPS Worldship and FedEx ShipStation.

The Atlas Series Mobile Dimensioning Stations can handle up to 125 pounds and are powered by the PowerSwap Nucleus Lithium Power System, providing 24/7 operation.

Newcastle Systems Inc.

 

