Mobile Forklift Weight Fork System

Fairbanks Scales Inc. has introduced the mobile weighing BlueLine Series Forklift Weigh Fork System, suitable for weighing pallets, boxes, crates, and forklift loads. The system includes the weigh forks, an instrument, a mounting bracket and power couplings.

The BlueLine Series Forklift Weigh Fork System can convert an existing Class II or Class III cleat-type forklift into a mobile scale. Completely wireless, the BlueLine weigh forks use a rechargeable battery pack that works independent of the forklift. Weigh fork batteries hold their charge through 180 hours of continuous use and can be removed for recharging. The BlueLine Series instrument can be powered by a rechargeable battery, or it can be wired to the forklift’s battery power.

Simple to mount on most cleat types, the new system does not require hydraulic lines, cables, hoses, or adapters. After the forks and instrument are secured and powered on, wireless Bluetooth Technology enables instant communication between the BlueLine weigh forks and instrument, without the need for cabling.

Fairbanks Scales Inc.