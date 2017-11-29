Mobile Inventory Management App

Menu
Rootstock Software has introduced an Android version of RootScan, a mobile ERP app for inventory management. This means the management of transactions related to inventory, production, shipping, fulfillment, labor and customer service can now be performed on any Android device whether the user is on the shop floor, at home or at a customer site.

RootScan provides mobile workers with a number of features for inventory management, order fulfillment, work order management, shipping, and receiving: barcode scanning and printing, generating stock overviews, the ability to execute location to location transfers, adjustments to inventory location, receiving items into inventory, issuing material into a work order, time card management and much more.

This version for Android devices introduces new features, including the ability to view, edit, and create sales quotes and orders, anywhere and at any time.

RootScan is directly connected to Rootstock and requires no integration or third-party middleware connection. It is fully supported by Rootstock ERP and is built using the Salesforce Mobile SDK, providing customers with a direct connection to their Salesforce and Rootstock cloud environment delivering transactions in real time.

Rootstock Software

