Mobile Solutions for Retail Inventory Management

Honeywell has introduced new mobile solutions to help retailers improve productivity, streamline operations and deliver a better shopping experience in their brick-and-mortar stores.

The Dolphin CT40 mobile computer (shown) is a full-touch, Android device designed for retail use to empower sales associates to better interact with shoppers by helping locate merchandise, access loyalty rewards program information and offer value-added services such as in-store pickup of online orders.

Retailers can use the CT40 for in-store inventory management, receiving and stocking, point of sale, marketing display set-up, or support for click-and-collect services with online order pickup. With its five-inch display, compact design and removable battery, the device fits in an associate’s hand when interacting with customers.

Honeywell also announced the next generation of its high-performance, handheld barcode scanner for retailers who have a high volume of scanning tasks. The new Xenon XP can capture data from both 1-D and 2-D barcodes. The scanner can be used for point of sale, stockroom or registry tasks and is available in cordless, corded or battery-free models.

The new CT40 mobile computer is built on Honeywell’s Mobility Edge platform, a unified hardware architecture and set of software tools that streamline the deployment and management of mobility solutions. The scalable platform, which supports four versions of the Android operating system, enables IT departments to develop and certify a software application a single time before deploying to enterprise mobile devices.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS)