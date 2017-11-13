JLG Industries Inc. has introduced its 10MSP mobile stock picker, which features an increase in the maximum stowed drive speed from 3.5 to 5 miles per hour and new simultaneous drive and lift capabilities. The simultaneous lift and drive feature requires both hands to be on the controls to create greater operator efficiency, and allows for closer positioning to work areas, which should reduce risk and operator strain, while improving productivity.

The 10MSP features a higher platform height and up to 850 pounds of total vehicle capacity. Uptime is increased thanks to standard maintenance-free 210 Amp-Hr AGM batteries and a lubrication-free mast and mast guide system.

Improved operator safety results from the unit’s self-closing saloon gates with operational interlocks that prevent operation when the gates are open to ensure the user is secure in the platform while the unit is moving. A standard lanyard attachment point allows operators to tie off at height, while a rigid mast reduces sway at height. In addition, an optional rubber floor mat offers foot and back relief for operator comfort during long shifts.

Other options include an electrically powered material tray, object sensing pad, remote manual descent, aisle guide rollers, rug and bicycle carriers, scanner pocket, and cargo strap.

The 10MSP includes these additional features:

Counter-rotational steering, delivering a tight turning radius to help operators navigate the unit in confined spaces.

Standard frame-mounted bumpers to protect the operator from the surrounding area.

Standard frame-mounted LED beacons in the front and rear to alert nearby workers of the machine’s presence.

JLG Industries Inc.