Modular WMS

Seldat Technology Services has introduced WMS360, a modular warehouse management system designed to provide increased visibility, integration and top-to-bottom control of end-to-end warehouse operations at any scale across multiple industries.

The system is fully customizable to meet a company’s specific operational needs. Features include: inbound and outbound planning; inventory management; EDI gateway platform; RFID tracking and integration with automation hardware; omni-channel integration; task monitor and real-time alerts; customer portal; business intelligence dashboards; and role-based access.

Seldat Technology Services (STS)